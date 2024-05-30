President Biden’s muted response to the Trump conviction

On Thursday, Donald Trump became the first former US president to be convicted of a felony crime, with a New York jury finding him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. The response from all corners was swift, and loud — but not from Trump’s main opponent in the presidential race, Joe Biden.

The reaction from Biden and his camp followed the same path of the last several months: Muted. Despite rumors last week that he might address the Trump verdict from the White House, Semafor was told shortly after the guilty verdict came in that the president, who is in Delaware for the anniversary of his son’s death, has no plans to give a speech tonight.

If he does speak on the verdict, it more likely would be informal — in response to a question from a reporter, for example — as opposed to in official White House remarks or a high-profile campaign speech. And the administration, which has been careful to avoid the appearance of interference in legal affairs, is unlikely to get involved.

“We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment,” Ian Sams, a spokesman for the White House counsel’s office, told reporters.

Biden’s campaign offered its most direct comment yet on Trump’s legal issues, but gave little indication it would change its approach of largely ignoring them in favor of other topics.

“In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law,” Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement shortly following the verdict. “Donald Trump has always mistakenly believed he would never face consequences for breaking the law for his own personal gain. But today’s verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box. Convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president.

The statement went on to bring the focus back to a main campaign theme from team Biden: The argument that Trump poses a threat to democracy. The campaign is expected to keep the focus on the arguments they’ve continued to make to voters — safeguarding rights, lowering healthcare costs, abortion, and more.