Pandemic puts Pioneer oil price-fixing accusations in a different light

US regulators’ price-fixing case against an oil executive focuses on comments he made in the early days of the pandemic, when the industry was reeling from cratering demand, people familiar with the investigation said.

Scott Sheffield, the longtime CEO of Pioneer Natural Resources who stepped down last year, was barred earlier this month from serving on the board of Exxon Mobil while antitrust regulators investigate whether he conspired with rival oil executives to curb production, potentially leading to higher prices at the pump.

Exxon bought Pioneer for $60 billion on May 3, after the Federal Trade Commission signed off with that condition. The FTC has referred the matter to the Justice Department, which has the ability to pursue criminal actions, Semafor previously reported.

Previewing its case, the government referenced text conversations between Sheffield and other oil executives and representatives of OPEC, the cartel of major oil-producing countries that includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela. People familiar with the investigation say much of the agency’s evidence so far comes from Sheffield’s formal efforts in the spring of 2020 to lobby a Texas regulator empowered to limit drilling during times of market turmoil, and whether those official channels gave way to backroom dealings that broke the law.

As factories went dark, and cars and trucks sat idle during early Covid lockdowns, energy demand tanked. Saudi Arabia chose that moment to start a price war with Russia, which had rejected a Saudi-led plan to curb production in response to falling oil demand in China, and opened its spigots.

There was more oil coming out of wells than there were places to store it, and as a result, prices briefly went negative — an unthinkable market quirk for the world’s most crucial and ubiquitous commodity.

The Railroad Commission of Texas can legally cap oil production in the state that exceeds demand and will lead to “waste,” and in March 2020, Sheffield was a leading voice in the industry urging it to do so. Pioneer and another shale producer, Parsley, run at the time by Sheffield’s son, filed a petition to the commission citing “unprecedented disruption resulting from simultaneous, opposing shocks to both supply and demand.”

The FTC complaint also cites a text Sheffield sent to his son in June 2020, saying he “just got off the phone with UAE oil minister” who was complaining about Parsley’s comments at the time about ramping production back up as lockdowns eased. Sheffield now says that phone call was an online meeting organized by CERA, an energy industry group, whose widely attended annual conference, like many in the spring of 2020, had been replaced by a Zoom. (Pioneer bought Parsley six months later.)