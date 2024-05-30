Why Mexico’s coming election matters so much for the US

Mexico goes to the polls on Sunday, June 2. The election is historic, both in terms of a record high of registered voters — about 99 million — and in that it is on the cusp of electing its first woman president.

Claudia Sheinbaum, former Mexico City mayor, leads in the polls. She is a member of incumbent President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party and his protegée.

Under López Obrador, Mexico “has stopped being a distant and strange country and has become a close one,” the director of the Center for US-Mexico Studies at the University of California, San Diego said. That could signal what a Sheinbaum administration will mean for the US over three key areas: trade, migration, and drug policy.



