Hong Kong convicts 14 pro-democracy activists in key security trial

A Hong Kong court on Thursday convicted 14 pro-democracy activists of subversion. It marks the most severe use of a 2020 Beijing-imposed National Security Law that effectively silenced freedom of speech in the territory.

In 2021, authorities arrested 47 pro-democracy organizers and lawmakers, accusing them of trying to “paralyze” the Hong Kong government after they mobilized more than 600,000 people to cast votes in an election in favor of a pro-democracy group seeking to regain a majority in the city’s legislature. Of those arrested, 31 pleaded guilty to national security offenses.

The court said the activists’ plan would have created a “constitutional crisis.” Two campaigners were acquitted, but the prosecution said they would appeal the decision. The ruling solidifies Beijing’s grip over Hong Kong’s once-independent judicial system, and further isolates it from the West.



