Radio Free Asia quits Hong Kong as new security law sparks fears of press exodus

Radio Free Asia, a U.S. government-funded news outlet, said on Friday that it was closing its Hong Kong offices, in an early sign of the chilling effect a new national security law could have on foreign media outlets in the city.

The new law, known as Article 23, came into force on Saturday and carries the risk of severe punishments for collusion with foreign or external forces. Some have called it “the end of Hong Kong”.

“Actions by Hong Kong authorities, including referring to Radio Free Asia as a ‘foreign force,’ raise serious questions about our ability to operate in safety with the enactment of Article 23,” RFA President Bay Fang said

The new security law supplements existing national security legislation imposed on the city by Beijing in 2020 following anti-government protests. That legislation dramatically changed the climate in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, giving China’s central government sweeping new powers to police subversive activities.

Hong Kong’s free press has already been seriously stifled in the past few years, with Beijing wielding the previous national security law against multiple news organizations, forcing them to shut down or move and leaving hundreds of journalists out of work.

The new law highlights how drastically how Hong Kong — once a thriving gateway between East and West and guaranteed special freedoms under the One Country, Two Systems policy of governance — has succumbed to Beijing’s grip.