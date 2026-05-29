US Ebola center in Kenya runs into legal hurdles

A barrage of legal challenges threaten to scupper an agreement signed by the US and Kenya to set up an Ebola biocontainment center for US citizens exposed to the virus.

A Nairobi court on Friday morning temporarily barred the government from admitting any persons infected with Ebola into the country under the agreement, with the matter scheduled for further directions on June 2.

The 50-bed facility to be built in one of Kenya’s largest air force bases was expected to be operational by Friday, but has faced massive resistance from opposition leaders, health workers, and civil society. Nairobi-based legal advocacy group Katiba Institute filed a petition on Thursday seeking to halt the agreement. It wants the court to prevent the entry of exposed persons into the country, halt the opening of the facility, and compel the health ministry to publish a comprehensive plan detailing Kenya’s preparedness in case of an Ebola outbreak.

Charles Kanjama, president of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), told Semafor that the body would also challenge the agreement in court on Friday, blaming the government for bypassing constitutional provisions such as public participation. Pointing to comments by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that infected American citizens would not be allowed into the US, Kanjama described Washington’s move to set up a containment facility in Kenya as “complete hypocrisy.”

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“This agreement has been done by the executive without the involvement of the people of Kenya,” Kanjama said, proposing that the center instead be established in eastern DR Congo or Uganda, where more than 1,000 cases have been reported so far. Kenya is yet to record a case of Ebola but has ramped up surveillance measures due to its shared border with Uganda.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union, the country’s largest health workers’ union, on Thursday said it was “utterly disgusted” by the agreement and threatened industrial action if the agreement was not made public by Saturday.

Following a call with Kenya’s President William Ruto on Thursday, Rubio announced that Kenya would receive $13.5 million to support its preparedness measures, with $112 million committed for the regional response.