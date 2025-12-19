Kenya pushes back as US eyes more African health deals

Criticism of a $2.5 billion health cooperation agreement between Washington and Nairobi is growing in Kenya over data privacy concerns, sparking calls for other African countries signing deals with the US to demand “fair terms.”

The Trump administration’s America First Global Health Strategy — a successor to USAID, which previously funded vital health programs across Africa — is in line with its more business-led approach to the continent. Kenya became the first country to sign a new health agreement with Washington this month, and several African countries including Rwanda, Uganda, Liberia, Lesotho, and Eswatini have signed similar deals since.

But following two separate challenges by a local senator and the Consumers Federation of Kenya lobby group, a Kenyan court last week suspended the implementation of the US-Kenya MoU “insofar as it provides for or facilitates the transfer, sharing or dissemination of medical, epidemiological or sensitive personal health data.”

A key sticking point is a provision that allows the sharing of sensitive health data and information on pathogens for up to 25 years, even after the termination of any agreements. The US would also gain extensive access to Kenyan health management systems and electronic medical records, fueling concerns on data protection and conformity with local laws.

Kenyan opposition MP Caleb Amisi, of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, told Semafor that the Memorandum of Understanding signed by President William Ruto “was going against the confines of the constitution.”

Amisi accused Kenya’s government of deliberately side-stepping public participation to push the agreement through. “The government has bureaucratic institutions from the legal department, health and data protection, but they’ve gone ahead to make an agreement without considering due process,” he said.

Kenya’s President William Ruto has accused nonprofits previously involved in US health programs of spreading misinformation about the deal but has not provided any evidence to support his claims. “If anybody is annoyed, they should take their anger to another place,” he said, suggesting critics take up their concerns with Washington. Kenya’s Health Ministry did not immediately respond to queries from Semafor.

The courts have given Kenya’s government until Jan. 16 to file its response, with the matter scheduled to return to court on Feb. 12.