Former Nigerian VP Atiku wins election nomination

Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar won his party’s nomination to challenge President Bola Tinubu in January’s elections in which the latter is seeking a second term on the back of a three-year economic revamp.

Abubakar, who is commonly referred to as Atiku, scored 29% of the vote in 2023 to finish second and has sought the Nigerian presidency on six previous occasions. He will represent the African Democratic Congress, a party that he and other leading opposition figures adopted over the past year to present a unified candidate against Tinubu.

That mission has floundered in recent weeks with the departure of politicians who were key to the coalition agreement. Among them is Peter Obi, who like Atiku was a candidate in the last election. Obi joined the newly formed Nigeria Democratic Congress and is expected to be named its candidate following primaries on May 29, ensuring a repeat of the 2023 race with the same top candidates, a scenario that could split the opposition vote in Tinubu’s favor.

— Alexander Onukwue