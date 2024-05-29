South Africa votes in landmark election that could see ANC lose majority

South Africans began voting on Wednesday in what is widely seen as the country’s most consequential election since the end of white-majority rule 30 years ago.

Polls suggest that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) may win less than 50% of votes for the first time since Nelson Mandela swept to power in 1994, while the party is still expected to secure the largest share of the vote.

Incumbent President Cyril Ramaphosa’s party is facing 51 opposition parties in this election, including the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, headed by former President Jacob Zuma. Ramaphosa cast his ballot in Soweto Wednesday, telling reporters he was pleased with the ANC’s campaign.