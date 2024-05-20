South Africa top court rules Zuma can’t run for president

Former South African president Jacob Zuma will not be allowed to run for the job again in the country’s upcoming elections, the nation’s top court ruled on Monday. South African law disqualifies people who have been convicted of a crime from running for president.

Zuma was jailed for contempt for 15 months in 2021 for failing to attend a corruption inquiry, although he only spent 2 months in prison and was released on medical parole.

Zuma, who has been accused of fraud, racketeering, and corruption, broke from the governing African National Congress party and launched his own rival party, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party. Zuma had hoped to lead the party into the presidential election on May 29.