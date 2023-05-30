After finding Chinese chips in Russian weapons, Ukraine confronted Beijing’s envoy

China is walking a tightrope by trying to play global peacemaker while also strengthening its partnership with Moscow — and it’s not clear yet whether the country can pull it off.

After its recent surprise success brokering a deal to normalize relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the war in Ukraine has emerged as the next big test of China’s efforts to challenge the U.S. for global influence. Its recent diplomatic offensive is clearly aimed at splitting parts of Europe and the developing world away from Washington’s tough line on the conflict. Li, the special envoy, visited Ukraine, Poland, Germany, France, and Belgium this month to promote Beijing’s own peace plan, and met with Russian officials last week.

But so far the results have been mixed. China’s 12-point plan for a truce that it unveiled in February was greeted with skepticism from NATO allies and Ukraine, in part, because it doesn’t call for Vladimir Putin to pull back from territories his forces have captured in the past 15 months. Beijing has also made some alienating missteps, such as when its ambassador to France questioned the legitimacy of Ukraine and other former Soviet states last month.

There have also been signs of success: France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, has publicly enlisted China’s support in initiating peace talks this summer, and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has talked about forming a “peace coalition” with Beijing.

The White House, which has been working to reduce tensions with China, has even expressed openness to working with Beijing to end the Ukraine war, especially if Kyiv’s counter-offensive succeeds. They noted China is the one country that has influence with both Russia and Ukraine.

“We would welcome that, and it’s certainly possible that China would have a role to play in that effort,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a Washington Post Live event on May 3. “And that could be very beneficial.”

Vlasiuk told Semafor that Ukraine also remains open to China playing a constructive role in ending the war — if it puts pressure on Putin and cuts off this flow of components to the Russian military. “I think that this is a little bit premature to make any kind of conclusions,” he told Semafor. “But again, the very fact that this dialogue started and all the parties agreed on the same principles — like territorial integrity, rule of law, international law … I think this is a good beginning.”