Debatable: The scope of Trump’s new green card curbs

A new push by the Trump administration for green card applicants to begin the process overseas is sending tremors through Big Tech and other industries that rely on nonimmigrant visas to hire skilled workers.

The policy rolled out last week by US Citizenship and Immigration Services would require most aspiring permanent residents to seek green cards outside the United States except in “extraordinary” circumstances.

The Trump administration later suggested that H-1B and L-1 visa holders wouldn’t be affected by the new policy, creating more confusion around the directive and the scope of its disruption.

A USCIS official described the memo describing the shift as a “tool to address fraud and abuse which exist in our immigration system.”

“This policy will have no noticeable impact on highly qualified applicants and skilled professionals who have followed the law,” the official told Semafor. “These aliens benefit the national interest and provide economic benefits to the United States and will continue to merit the favorable exercise of discretion.”

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Some immigration lawyers don’t buy those assertions, however, after reading the fine print of the memo. There is at least one certainty: The new policy will face legal challenges, with organizations already working to build cases.