Temu and Shein are reshaping Africa’s biggest online retailer

Jumia, Africa’s biggest online retailer, is ramping up the number of China-based merchants on its platforms as it struggles to counter fierce competition from Chinese e-commerce giants Temu and Shein.

“We have significantly strengthened our relationships with international sellers, especially from China,” said Francis Dufay, Jumia’s CEO, on a call with investors earlier this month. “Our Chinese vendor base is scaling rapidly, and the supply pipeline is more robust than ever,” he added.

Temu launched in Nigeria in November 2024, gaining traction through aggressive advertising, deep discounts, and promises of delivery within two weeks. Shein, while more targeted, is using influencer-driven marketing to expand in major urban centers across South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana. Neither retailer has established full physical operations on the continent.

Dufay referred to Temu and Shein as “non-resident Chinese platforms,” highlighting their cross-border models that allow them to sell directly into African markets without establishing local operations.