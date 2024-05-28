Robert De Niro and former Capitol Police officers show up outside Trump trial — to talk about Jan. 6

Actor Robert De Niro led a surprise press conference for the Biden campaign outside the Manhattan courthouse where Donald Trump’s trial is taking place.

But the event seemed focused on everything but Trump’s trial, as De Niro, at one point battling both a heckler and a car alarm, laid out a broader case against Trump while drafting off the trial’s coverage.

Taking a local approach, De Niro said Trump “doesn’t belong in my city” and said New Yorkers saw him as a “two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids” and a “clown” in his pre-politician days.

“This city is pretty accommodating,” he said. “We make room for clowns. We have them all over the city, people who do crazy things in the street. We tolerate it, it’s part of the culture. But not a person like Trump, who will eventually run the country. That does not work, and we all know that.”

The event focused heavily on Trump as a threat to democracy, a major Biden campaign theme, with De Niro accusing Trump of “promising to use our own military to attack U.S. citizens” and aspiring to be a “tyrant.”

January 6, where Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, was invoked often throughout the event. Harry Dunn and Michael Fanone, two former Capitol Police officers present during the riot, also spoke at the press conference, seeking to remind voters of that day and arguing that Trump is a danger to democracy.

“Donald Trump is the greatest threat to our country,” Dunn said. “Donald Trump encouraged and continues to encourage political violence. MAGA Republicans called us, police officers, ‘traitors’ for doing our jobs on January 6. Political violence is not acceptable, yet Donald Trump champions it.”