Building the wall, opening ANWR: The GOP starts mapping its reconciliation game plan

Reconciliation has been Congress’s tool of choice to pass major party-line tax and spending legislation in recent decades, including the Trump tax cuts and Joe Biden’s American Rescue Act and Inflation Reduction Act. But lawmakers have sometimes seen cherished proposals hit a wall thanks to its requirement that bills must have more than an “incidental” impact on the budget, which in general makes bills a no-go if they mostly entail regulatory changes.

In 2021, for instance, the Senate Parliamentarian ruled that Democrats could not use reconciliation to pass immigration reform or an increase to the minimum wage. In 2017, she challenged important pieces of the GOP’s proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Scalise told Semafor that while Republicans “would try to push the envelope” with reconciliation on border policy, they were also eying some more sure bets that would complement executive actions by the Trump administration.

“We can do things like fund more technology and the border wall,” he said. “The big policies would be things that President Trump could do on his own through executive order, like ending catch and release and renegotiating the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy.”

On energy, Scalise said that Republicans would use reconciliation to open more federal land for oil and gas exploration, including the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge. He noted that Congress had previously opened ANWR for drilling via reconciliation before President Biden closed it off.

Republicans are still early in the process of forming their agenda for next year. “We’re just engaging all the committee chairs,” Scalise said. He added that House Republicans are having staff level discussions with their Senate counterparts, and that he had spoken with former President Trump and his team about the party’s goals. (Speaker Mike Johnson has also been in touch with Trump on 2025).

One thing to keep an eye on? Scalise says House Republicans want the Joint Committee on Taxation and Congressional Budget Office to more aggressively use dynamic scoring, which factors in economic growth when estimating a bill’s budget impact, and could make tax cuts less costly on paper.