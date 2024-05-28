Global pressure against Israel mounts as it bombards Rafah

Global diplomatic pressure on Israel to halt its onslaught in Rafah mounted as Israeli forces persisted in bombarding the southern Gaza city, entering its central quarters for the first time on Tuesday.

Over the weekend Israeli strikes killed dozens of people at a Rafah displaced-persons camp, intensifying international outrage against the country’s increasingly isolated government. On Tuesday Ireland, Norway, and Spain formally recognized the state of Palestine, with several other European nations mulling similar moves. Meanwhile, the UN Security Council is set to debate the Sunday Rafah attack, which Israel’s prime minister called a “tragic accident.”