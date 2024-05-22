Why Ireland, Norway, and Spain are set to recognize Palestine

The governments of Ireland, Norway, and Spain said Wednesday that they will officially recognize Palestine as a state from May 28 in a move that seeks to drive discussions on a two-state solution to end the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

They will join a majority of United Nation member states in recognizing Palestinian statehood at a time when other European countries including Belgium, Malta, and Slovenia are mulling formal recognition too.

The announcement drew praise from the Palestine Liberation Organization and its rival Hamas, while angering Israel, which recalled its ambassadors from Dublin, Oslo, and Madrid.