As Trump’s hush-money trial winds down, the defense works to sow doubt

Closing arguments began Tuesday in Donald Trump’s New York hush-money trial, signaling the final phase of the first-ever criminal trial of a former US president that could have huge implications for the upcoming presidential election.

The presumptive Republican nominee is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse his personal lawyer for a $130,000 payment made to keep adult film star Stormy Daniels quiet about her alleged 2006 sexual encounter with Trump — as part of an alleged conspiracy to protect him ahead of the 2016 election. Trump’s lawyers have sought to discredit the prosecution’s star witness, Michael Cohen, and sow doubt in the jurors’ minds about the complicated legal charges as they move toward deliberation.