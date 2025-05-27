This startup is offering mortgages for 401(k)s

Abdul Al-Asaad got the idea for his retirement startup when he picked up Thomas Picketty’s landmark book on economic inequality.

He was working for Goldman Sachs as a credit trader in the mid-2010s, and Capital in the Twenty-First Century topped Wall Street’s reading list. Over lunch in SoHo last week, he repeated Picketty’s basic finding: “R is larger than G,” he said, summing up the economist’s finding that invested money grows faster than the economy as a whole — which all but ensures the rich get richer.

“To build wealth, you need three things: financial education, access, and capital,” he said. “If you do not have the first two, you can pay for them.” The access problem, he notes, has already been solved by low-cost index funds. Even now, Wall Street is desperate to drop the velvet rope to their once-exclusive investments. “Capital is the missing piece,” he said.

Al-Asaad’s solution is that favorite of financial tools: leverage. His startup, Basic Capital, will lend customers $4 for every $1 they contribute to their retirement accounts. Instead of investing mostly in stocks, Basic’s retirement accounts mostly hold loans, whose interest payments can ideally cover customers’ own borrowing costs. It is, essentially, a mortgage on your 401(k).

“I am allowed to finance a Coachella ticket… why can’t I finance Berkshire Hathaway?” he asked.

You can (there is $5.4 trillion worth of margin loans out there), but Al-Asaad says that structure is a bad fit for younger workers saving for retirement. Margin lenders revalue the collateral on a daily basis and can force borrowers to repay if that value dips below a certain level. Basic Capital offers something more akin to a mortgage: “Nobody is going to kick you out of your home if the real-estate market takes a header,” he said.