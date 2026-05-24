Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Rubio questioned in New Delhi on US green card policy

May 24, 2026, 6:22pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and foreign minister S Jaishankar
Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The Trump administration’s changes to the green card application process — which require immigrants to apply for permanent residency from outside the US — drew diplomatic blowback.

On a visit to New Delhi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the policy, expected to be challenged in court, was “not targeted at India,” while India’s foreign minister emphasized New Delhi’s “expectation… that legal mobility would not be adversely impacted.”

An Indian tech founder and billionaire called for Indian workers in the US to consider returning home, adding that “self-respect should dictate your course.”

A US spokesperson told Semafor that high-skilled workers might not be affected, and that the agency “is merely restating and reasserting” its reading of congressional intent.

Brendan Ruberry
AD