ICJ’s Rafah ruling won’t change Israel’s offensive

The International Court of Justice on Friday ordered Israel to end its military offensive in the southern city of Gaza, citing “immense risk” to Palestinians.

The latest decision marks the third time this year the court has ordered Israel to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza as it considers a genocide case filed by South Africa.

Because the ICJ lacks enforcement powers, its ruling is unlikely to stop Israel from continuing its offensive into the border town of Gaza, but will likely deepen Israel’s isolation from the West.