Netanyahu’s post-war Gaza plan counters US aim for two-state solution

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday released his first official post-war plan for Gaza, contradicting some of the primary security aspirations proposed by the United States.

Under his plan, Israel would maintain full security control over Gaza and the West Bank, including establishing an Israeli-controlled military buffer zone around the Palestinian enclave. The plan, if adopted, would cede administration of civilian life to Gazans without Hamas links, but it doesn’t propose the creation of a Palestinian state, countering Washington’s emphasis on a two-state solution. The plan also does not explicitly exclude the possibility of Jewish settlements in Gaza.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday reaffirmed Washington’s opposition to Israel’s “reoccupation” of Gaza.