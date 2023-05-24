The US brands being targeted by anti-LGBTQ+ protesters

1. Target

Target revealed on Tuesday that it had pulled Pride month merchandise from its shelves after experiencing threats against its staff. This year's LGBTQ+ collection — including items such as “gender-fluid” mugs and “queer all year” calendars — have faced a backlash from customers, who have thrown products on the floor. Despite selling Pride products for more than a decade, the retailer noted that there had been an increase in the number of hostile incidents between customers and employees this year.

The decision to pull products has sparked criticism of Target on social media, with many viewing it as caving-in to people with bigoted views.

2. Nike

In April Nike faced calls for a boycott from anti-trans activists after the company announced a partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, a trans woman who has documented her transition on TikTok to a 10.8 million-strong audience.

One critic of the partnership started a bra-burning campaign on TikTok. Both the video and the account which initially posted the challenge are no longer available on the platform, Business Insider reported.

3. Bud Light

Bud Light producer Anheuser-Busch also faced massive backlash for its partnership with Mulvaney. Critics have boycotted the brand for months and NBC News reported this week that Bud Light sales have plummeted. Though the brand initially ignored the criticism, it later placed two marketing executives on leave for the decision to work with Mulvaney.

4. Hershey’s

Chocolate-maker Hershey faced calls for a boycott in March after featuring a trans activist on some of its wrappers for International Women’s Day. The brand released five special-edition wrappers in Canada featuring five women as part of their “Her for She” campaign, including Fae Johnstone, a trans woman and campaigner.

The brand later released a statement defending its decision, writing it “[values] togetherness and recognize the strength created by diversity.”