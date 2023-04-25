The Republican race to the right on transgender issues is speeding up

CLIVE, Iowa – Donald Trump promised them he’d “defeat the cult of gender ideology” and ban federal “promotion of sex and gender transition at any age.” Mike Pence hailed “the battle against radical gender ideology.” And the thousand conservatives attending the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition’s spring meeting celebrated how the GOP legislature in Des Moines had banned “gender identity” talk in schools and gender-affirming treatments for minors.

“Protecting kids from irreversible, life-altering surgery and hormone therapy came with a cost,” said Jeff Pitts, the group’s chief lobbyist in Des Moines, as the crowd dined on Chick-fil-A. “After achieving these milestones, our bravest servants endure an onslaught, daily, of hate, vitriol, and scorn — being called Nazi-like, bullies, or worse.”

Unmoved by protests, Republicans are advancing hundreds of bills targeting transgender-related issues. They’ve been egged on by news organizations, like The Daily Wire, and social conservative groups, like the American Principles Project, that have long criticized transgender acceptance in public life, but have now gained more influence and are actively driving policy.

Along the way, prominent Republicans have grown more comfortable mocking transgender people, or portraying them as mentally ill, dangerous, or a religious affront.

“Any show of respect to a transgender person is seen as an endorsement of the supposedly-radical ideology they’re demonizing,” said Gillian Branstetter, a communications strategist for the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV project. “If you’re willing to be the most vile, and the most disgusting, and show as little respect for their humanity as you can, you’re going to get the most respect in the media sphere they’re playing to.”

Trump’s promise to define “transgenderism” out of existence, summed up in his applause line “God created two genders,” set the bar early in the race. The rest of the 2024 Republican field is playing catch up with activists, commentators, and state legislators who got there on their own.

The most recent turning point: Bud Light’s collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender TikTok influencer who chronicled a transition into “girlhood,” and fueled a weeks-long backlash, joined by many Republican presidential hopefuls. Six months after Mulvaney recorded a video with President Joe Biden about transgender rights, the Bud Light partnership was condemned by most of the GOP field.

“You have this man, who dresses up like a girl, and clearly makes a mockery of women — it’s just not right,” Nikki Haley told RealClearPolitics last week.

There were no direct policy stakes at play in the Anheuser-Busch conflict. The question asked and answered by the company’s critics was whether transgender people should be accepted — and marketed to — as just another ordinary group of Americans.

“Why would you want to drink Bud Light?” Ron DeSantis asked in an interview with Turning Point USA host Benny Johnson. “Honestly, that’s like them rubbing our faces in it.”

At a Sunday pancake breakfast in Des Moines, Vivek Ramaswamy’s campaign gave out “Bud Right” koozies with the candidate’s face and the slogan “truth over relativism.”

“It is not compassionate to affirm someone's confusion about their gender. It’s cruelty,” Ramaswamy told Semafor, “I think customers holding them accountable for it is perfectly legitimate.”

Hours later, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders began selling “Real Women of Politics” koozies, joking that “some big companies can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore.”

At the state level, the conversation is even more blunt. In Montana, some Republicans refused to call a transgender legislator, currently prevented from speaking on the state House floor, by her preferred pronouns. In North Carolina, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who previously denounced the “transgender movement” as “demonic” and “full of spirit of the antichrist,” just announced a 2024 campaign for governor. In Florida, a legislator compared transgender people to “mutants living among us on Planet Earth.”

The response in every state, and from Democrats in general, is to cite major medical associations, which do not classify gender dysphoria as mental illness, and their endorsements of gender-affirming medicine. Families and individuals have even said — and testified — that they feel compelled to move, for fear they may be denied ongoing hormone treatments, risk child services investigations, or face penalties even for dressing in clothing that runs afoul of “drag bans” and their interpretation by authorities.

But Republicans see no obvious downside to rebuffing professional medical groups, LGBT rights organizations, or media style guides about gendered language and pronouns.