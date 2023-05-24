Chinese nationalists echo US right's 'The Little Mermaid' talking points

American right-wing figures last year blasted Disney for being "woke" by casting Halle Bailey, a Black actress and singer, as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid . Now, Chinese nationalists are doing the same.

State tabloid Global Times on Wednesday published an English-language op-ed describing the film — which will be released on Friday — as "lazy storytelling," arguing that casting Bailey lowered the film's potential.

"Many Chinese netizens said that like Snow White , the image of the mermaid princess in Hans Christian Andersen's fairy tales has long been deeply rooted in their hearts, and it takes a leap in imagination to accept the new cast," the article reads.

The sentiment is the latest example of the unexpected confluence between American right-wing and Chinese state media talking points.