China's state tabloid suggests US government's TikTok ban is to distract from Ohio train derailment

China’s English-language state tabloid, Global Times, wrote in an op-ed Tuesday that the United States’ “hysterical” decision to ban TikTok on government devices was to distract people from the Ohio toxic train derailment.

The ultra-nationalistic outlet wrote that the U.S. was attempting to "cover up" the disaster in East Palestine after TikTok users helped "push the story into the public."

The Global Times op-ed fuels an online narrative echoed by Chinese nationalists and American right-wing figures that the Biden administration and mainstream media are engaged in a cover-up of the disaster.