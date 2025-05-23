Saudi Arabia launches global tourism industry event

Saudi Arabia plans to launch a global tourism industry event. The sector is expected to contribute $11.7 trillion to global GDP this year, supporting 371 million jobs, according to industry group World Travel & Tourism Council (WTCC).

But the business lacks a global platform to study trends and set priorities, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb said on Thursday during the launch of TOURISE — a forum that Al Khateeb likened to Davos or FII, that will bring the industry together with leaders in technology, investment, and sustainability. The first gathering will be held in Riyadh in November, alongside the UN Tourism General Assembly.

The kingdom has major plans to boost tourism, its second largest industry after oil. The sector is projected to generate 447 billion Saudi riyals ($122 billion) this year, according to the WTCC. Saudi Arabia exceeded its 2030 target of 100 million annual visitors last year.