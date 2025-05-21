Saudi Arabia bets on luxury to lure tourists

Saudi Arabia is banking on luxury resorts and lavish palaces to reinvent a sector that has largely been defined by religious and business tourism.

A new report by Knight Frank shows that 78% of the kingdom’s hotel pipeline is focused on upscale and luxury properties, part of what a senior Saudi tourism official described as a branding exercise to make the kingdom a desirable destination. Habitas AlUla, Six Senses, Amaala, and other design-forward resorts are among the most recognizable hotels in the national branding project.

“The plan is to put the country or the destination on the map,” Oussama El Kadiri, head of hospitality at real estate consultancy Knight Frank, told Semafor. “The hotel product is not only there for people to sleep in, but also to be seen.”