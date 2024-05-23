Ohio’s Republican election chief is still threatening to keep Biden off the ballot

Republicans and Democrats are fending off reports that Joe Biden will be left off the Ohio ballot, after Secretary of State Frank LaRose warned Democrats this week that he may be forced to prepare “ballots that do not include the Democratic Party’s nominees for president and vice president.”

LaRose first floated that possibility last month, as Republicans in Ohio and Alabama pointed out that their relatively early deadlines to finalize ballots would come after the Democratic National Convention, when the party will officially nominate the Biden-Harris ticket again.

Alabama’s Republican-led legislature quickly and unanimously passed a bill to resolve that problem. But Ohio’s Republican-led legislature passed nothing, after LaRose urged the fix to include a ban on foreign donors contributing to ballot initiatives — a factor in last year’s passage of an abortion rights Constitutional amendment, which LaRose campaigned against.

On Tuesday, when it was clear that the legislative session would finish without a fix, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine told reporters that “no one should worry” about Biden being left off the ballot.

“This is not going to be a situation where the president’s name is not on the ballot,” he said. “So it’s either going to be done by the court, or it’s going to be done by the legislature.”

The end of the session, and LaRose’s judgment that a “provisional certification” from Democrats doesn’t meet the state’s legal standard, leaves Democrats with two options. One, as DeWine suggested, would be a lawsuit; the other, which couldn’t be done until the end of Democratic primaries next month, would be an early, pre-convention DNC vote to officially nominate the ticket.

“Joe Biden will be on the ballot in all 50 states, and we are assessing next steps accordingly,” said Biden campaign spokesman Charles Lutvak. “Election after election, states across the country have acted in line with the bipartisan consensus and taken the necessary steps to ensure the presidential nominees from both parties will be on the ballot.”