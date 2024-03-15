The mad scramble in Ohio to become Trump’s favorite Republican

The story had been passed around for weeks, from Republican to Republican and reporter to reporter. On Feb. 22, LibsOfTikTok shared it with 2.9 million followers: “Bernie Moreno, a GOP Senate hopeful in Ohio, allegedly caught in AdultFriendFinder leak.”

That post, with a link to a 2008 profile seeking “young guys to have fun with while traveling,” was deleted within minutes. It took until Thursday night, 48 hours before Donald Trump arrived in Dayton to campaign for Moreno, for the story to get published — an Associated Press investigation that confirmed the profile’s existence, with an old Moreno intern saying he created it as a “prank.”

Trump, about to go on trial over hush money payments to an adult film actress after previously being found liable for sexual abuse in a separate case, did not seem too concerned about a casual hookup site from the aughties. His spokesman Steven Cheung called it “a slime job” that proved Moreno was “a threat to the entire swamp.” Moreno agreed: “Look at what they did to Judge Kavanuagh, look at what they did to President Trump.”

The former president’s response might matter more than anything Moreno says in his defense ahead of Tuesday’s primary vote. The story was just the latest beat in a smashmouth three-way campaign that’s largely revolved around Trump, just as so many primaries in the state have this year. The race between Secretary of State Frank LaRose, state Sen. Matt Dolan, and car dealer-turned-candidate Moreno has rippled with negativity, and accusations of dishonesty. Moreno, who Trump endorsed in December, accused his rivals of representing the “Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney wing of the party,” while they called him a phony who’d gone MAGA to get elected.

“This man can’t be trusted — he’s constantly shifting his views,” LaRose said last week, in their final televised debate.

“I didn’t have to delete my history about President Trump,” said Dolan, referring to pre-campaign tweets that showed Moreno criticizing Trump and blaming him for the Jan. 6 riot.

Democrats, eager to re-elect Sen. Sherrod Brown in a state where Republicans hold every other statewide office, have been pulling for Moreno. Their Duty and Country super PAC bought a last-minute ad on Thursday to boost the candidate (“too conservative for Ohio”) by highlighting his Trump support.

Moreno had girded for the attacks with a well-tested strategy — binding himself to Trump. He’d promised to work hand-in-glove with the former president to end aid to Ukraine and deport every migrant in the country illegally. At his final debate with LaRose and Dolan, Moreno claimed that the “same forces that for the last 14 or 15 or 16 months have tried to cancel the America First movement” were arrayed against him. Attacks from Trump’s enemies, he said, could not be trusted.

“He’s a good man, and we need more people to say that loudly and clearly,” Moreno said. “We’re so lucky to have a man like that, who’s so strong, who’s willing to fight for this country. It’s an inspiration to me.”