Could two red states keep Joe Biden off the ballot?

Republican Secretaries of State in Ohio and Alabama have told Democrats that their presidential ticket might not qualify for their ballots, warning that the party’s nominating convention in Chicago will come too late to make their deadlines.

“There are no exceptions to Alabama code section 17-13-31(b),” Alabama Secretary of State Allen said in a statement to Semafor, citing the state’s Aug. 15 statutory deadline. “If I do not receive a nomination from the Democratic party that complies with Alabama code section 17-13-31(b), I will not be able to certify the names of the Democratic candidates to appear on the November ballot.”

In Ohio, the Secretary of State’s office sent a letter to the state Democratic Party last week, warning that the DNC, scheduled to start on Aug. 19, would miss its Aug. 7 ballot deadline. The options laid out by legal counsel: Either the DNC would have to be moved up, or the Republican-controlled Ohio General Assembly would have to pass a law changing its deadline by May 9.