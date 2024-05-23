Investment firm 777 sells US insurance business to Knighthead

777, the investment firm and sports buyer now fending off angry creditors, has sold one of its US insurance businesses to hedge fund Knighthead Capital, people familiar with the transaction said, raising some cash that could buy 777 time to restructure its business.

The company previously announced the sale of the business, Merit Life, which offers retirement policies in the US, to an unnamed buyer in September after a process that drew bidders including Josh Harris’ 26North and hedge fund Hildene Capital, the people said.

That deal fell through as 777’s problems mounted, including an investigation by the Justice Department and a slew of creditor lawsuits. Knighthead, best known recently for engineering Hertz’s emergence from bankruptcy and its subsequent, disastrous bet on electric vehicles, has agreed to pay about $25 million.

Knighthead and 777 did not respond to requests for comment. 26North and Hildene declined to comment.