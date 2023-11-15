Mystery investor 777 Partners bought sports teams with insurance customers’ cash

New details show that the obscure Miami firm snapping up global sports teams used a $1.5 billion pot of customers’ cash at an insurance company it controls to do so.

Financial documents reviewed by Semafor reveal that 777 Partners used policyholders’ money to buy European soccer clubs, invest in a South American streamer, launch a payday lender and a budget Canadian airline, and make dozens of other riskier bets.

777 came seemingly out of nowhere this year to bid for Everton, one of the oldest soccer teams in England. Few in the sports world or on Wall Street knew where it got its money. The documents show that much of it came from U.S. customers of its captive insurer, 777 Re., who hold life policies or annuities with the firm.

AD

In all, half of 777 Re.’s $3 billion in customer funds — which it is supposed to invest conservatively enough to ensure it can pay future claims — went into riskier deals that 777 Partners had created, the documents show. That includes $112 million invested into entities that 777 Partners used to buy Italian, French and Spanish soccer teams.

“This is a mischaracterization of our assets, as roughly half of the exposure as of year-end 2022 that you describe, which is treated under US GAAP as related party exposure, bears no credit exposure whatsoever to 777 Partners or its affiliates,” a spokesperson for 777 said in a statement. “For example, roughly 500mm invested in third-party bankruptcy remote structured settlement securitizations where the underlying credit risk is to large U.S. insurance company annuities, i.e. Prudential, Metropolitan and AIG.”

Semafor reported Tuesday that 777 Re. had been downgraded by a credit-rating agency unnerved by its investments, a major blow for any insurer. The new documents show exactly where its customers’ money went.

AD

Life insurers collect premiums up front but only pay out decades later, making them tantalizing vehicles for private investors. But traditional insurers tend to invest conservatively in stocks and bonds.

In a presentation to investors in 2021, 777 Partners said it planned to buck that conventional wisdom. Two-thirds of customers’ money would go into risky things like bundled loans, real estate, and private equity, and it would focus on “proprietary” investments that 777 Partners itself created.

The ratings agency, AM Best, said in its downgrade report that the company had agreed to sell some of those related-party investments.

AD

Here’s a sampling, according to the documents: