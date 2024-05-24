Donald Trump takes his MAGA pitch to the South Bronx

THE BRONX, NY — Donald Trump made a historic visit to the Bronx, the first by a GOP presidential candidate in four decades, and hammered Biden on higher grocery prices, while promising to cut taxes and reduce energy prices in one of the most impoverished New York City neighborhoods.

“On day one we’re going to throw out Bidenomics and we’re going to replace it with MAGAnomics like your hats,” Trump said to a crowd of several thousand in Crotona Park.

But the most notable comments were likely on immigration, with Trump making inflammatory, unsubstantiated claims that migrants seeking asylum at the border were plotting harm against Americans.

“Almost everyone is a male and they look like fighting age. I think they’re building an army,” he said. “They want to get us from within.”

Trump won just under 16% of the vote in the Bronx in his last election. The rally comes as Republicans are growing increasingly confident in their ability to make inroads with Black and Hispanic voters this cycle, including by tacking right on immigration and law enforcement, two issues once seen as a political vulnerability for the GOP with nonwhite voters.