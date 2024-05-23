China’s military drills are a first test for Taiwan’s new president Lai Ching-te

Taiwan was surrounded by Chinese fighter jets and naval ships on Thursday, conducting drills as “punishment,” according to the military, following newly-appointed Taiwanese president Lai Ching-te’s inauguration speech on Monday.

In the speech, Lai told China to stop its intimidation tactics, and China responded by kickstarting two days of military drills. Taiwan has scrambled its own air force and put its naval and land units on alert.

This is Lai’s first foreign policy test and sets the tone for how Taiwan and China might navigate the cross-strait tensions over the next four years of Lai’s term.