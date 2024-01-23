China isn’t prepared to invade Taiwan in 2024, experts say

With William Lai — who China views as pro-independence — set to become Taiwan’s next president, the question of a Chinese invasion of the self-governed island has re-emerged as one of the key security questions of 2024 for both Taipei and Washington.

A Center for Strategic and International Studies report released Monday found that three quarters of the U.S.- and Taiwan-based experts it surveyed, including former officials and academics, did not think China has the military capacity to invade Taiwan in 2024. Taiwanese respondents were less likely than their American counterparts to think China was capable of immediate invasion, but were also less confident that the U.S. would defend the island.

But both groups agreed that a “crisis” like a blockade or quarantine was more likely this year given another presidential administration opposed to reunification.