Rise of the ‘One percenters’: Why so many Republicans think they can crash the Trump/DeSantis party

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Last Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told donors to his super PAC that just “three people” were “credible” presidential candidates: Himself, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

On Monday morning, a few hundred South Carolinians tested that theory. A forest of Tim Scott’s “Faith in America” signs had been planted on the Charleston Southern University campus. They traced a path to the Buccaneer Fieldhouse, where volunteers passed out “Great Scott!” signs and “This is Scott Country” stickers. Inside, Scott-lovers shook red-white-and-blue pom-poms when their junior senator made it official.

“I am running for President of the United States of America!” Scott said. He was, he said, “the candidate the far left fears the most,” thanks to his compelling personal story as a successful Black man who resisted progressive narratives about “grievance” and oppression.

“We need a president who persuades not just our friends and our base; we need a president that persuades,” Scott said, an implicit contrast to certain rivals with a more combative message.

Scott has $22 million, a super PAC, and a Justice League of Republican consultants to help him make that case. Their bet: DeSantis won’t have the broad appeal to beat Trump in a primary, there’s time to introduce GOP voters to someone new, and his support will grow as the early states get to know him.

AD

And he is not alone: Hours before DeSantis is expected to enter the race, more longshot candidates and less-known Republicans see a wider opening for a non-DeSantis candidate to take on Trump.

“DeSantis has fallen, but I’ve been in there, steady,” former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson told Semafor on Monday, after a Q&A with members of a South Carolina Reaganite Club in Tega City, three hours from the Scott event. “He was wrong on his policies. He was wrong on Ukraine. He was wrong about going after corporate America.”

Hutchinson is one of the growing number of Republicans you might call “1 percenters” who are entering the race or weighing runs. Since joining the contest last month, he has polled between zero and the margin of error, an experience that hasn’t dissuaded Republicans with similar profiles and traditional resumes.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, back in Iowa this week to talk about parental rights, is all but running. North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a billionaire software CEO with little profile outside the badlands, is looking at entering the race this summer; so is ex-Michigan Rep. Mike Rogers, who told Semafor recently that he’s “just found something different than I see in the national polling.”

But wait — there’s more. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said this week that he’s making a “soul-searching decision” on the race. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is eager to prove himself on a debate stage again. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has told Semafor that he’s leaning toward a run and will decide by the end of June, insisting that Trump won’t be the nominee.

AD

“If you were going to tell me there’s going to be 10 or 12 people in the race through March and April of next year, yeah, that’s going to be a problem,” Sununu told Fox News last week. “But that’s not going to happen.”

At Scott’s announcement in South Carolina, where ex-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley had already been running as an alternative to Trump and DeSantis, there was the same relaxed vibe. His campaign had snagged GOP talent that wasn’t interested in either Florida Man’s campaign. His supporters saw plenty of time for a candidate polling at 1 or 2 percent outside of South Carolina to break through, and even more ways for Trump to fade.

“I think we’re at a very different point than we were in 2016,” former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford told Semafor. “Trump was an unknown commodity. The same hopefulness that goes into any campaign, I think, was there. I think people are well-worn on the ups and downs of Donald Trump.”