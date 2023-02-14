Chris Sununu could carry the moderate banner in 2024

REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

Is New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu running for president? He’ll figure that out “by the summer,” or maybe “going into the fall,” just like everybody else. What’s the hurry?

“What I'm looking to do is kind of redirect the conversation,” Sununu told Semafor on Saturday, during a break at the National Governors Association’s D.C. meeting. “Take it back to what we really are as conservatives, who we really are as Republicans. Sometimes we need a little reminding, right?”

Sununu, who won his fourth term in November, started saying “maybe” to the presidential question immediately afterwards. By Christmas, Friends of Chris Sununu had bought Facebook ads in South Carolina and Iowa. Last week, he launched a Live Free or Die Committee that can raise unlimited money and spend it on campaign-adjacent activities.

On Thursday, he’ll speak to a GOP club in Naples, where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won by a landslide, because they heard about what he’s doing in New Hampshire and how “it's very different than what they do in Florida,” he said.

This has put Sununu in the mix as not just one of the few Republican governors who’ll criticize Trump on Sunday talk shows, but one who might run for president, with the rarely-winning argument that the GOP has moved too far to the right.

That also means criticizing DeSantis, the only potential 2024 nominee besides Trump who the governor’s currently criticizing. (Sununu says that former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who announced her own campaign on Tuesday, “would make a great president.”) During his first term, Sununu signed legislation banning discrimination based on gender identity; last year, he killed a “parental bill of rights,” which would have required schools to tell parents if their children changed their gender identity while in class. Citing advice from his attorney general, Sununu threatened a veto and let the GOP-run house of representatives smother it.

“Too many states are passing bills that get destroyed in court, so what's the point?” Sununu explained. “I'll sign a good parental rights bill tomorrow, but I'm not going to sign something that we know is going to fail.”

In his talk with Semafor, and in an appearance on “Face the Nation,” Sununu declared himself opposed to “wokeness,” and opposed to the way DeSantis was fighting it. The Florida governor’s victory over Disney had thrilled conservatives — by revoking and reformulating the company’s special tax and legal status for Walt Disney World, DeSantis used government power to punish a company that opposed his parental rights legislation, known to critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Sununu wouldn’t have done it.

“What do I care?” Sununu said. “You don’t want to watch ‘Frozen’ for the hundredth time with your kids because you don’t like wokeism or Disney? Great! Don’t do it!”

Sununu does oppose “wokeness,” but doesn’t describe it as one of the country’s defining crises. What’s important to him now is getting to a balanced federal budget and reforming immigration so “the best and the brightest can keep coming to America.” It’s a pre-Trump agenda that he’d like to make into the post-Trump agenda — which, for now, means telling a lot of people he might run for president.

