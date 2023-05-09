Tucker Carlson partners with Twitter for new show

The News
Twitter will host a new version of Tucker Carlson's show, the former Fox News host announced on Tuesday.
"Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops," Carlson said in a video uploaded to his account. "Twitter is not a partisan site, everyone is allowed here, and we think that's a good thing."
The move comes two weeks after Carlson, who had hosted Fox News' most-watched program, was let go from the network.
Carlson on Tuesday also accused the network of fraud and breach of contract, setting up a potential legal battle that would allow him to launch his own competing show or media enterprise, Axios first reported.
In his announcement video, Carlson cast doubt on mainstream media outlets, saying his new show would counterbalance analysis from major newsrooms like The New York Times that he labeled "propaganda."
"At the most basic level, the news you consume is a lie," the 53-year-old said. "Facts have been withheld on purpose, along with proportion and perspective. You are being manipulated."
He appeared to praise Elon Musk's efforts to rebrand Twitter into a haven for free-speech.
"There aren't many platforms left that allow free speech," he continued. "The last big one remaining, in the world, the only one is Twitter, where we are now."
While details of Carlson's firing remain unclear, new revelations suggest executives at Fox News became increasingly worried over his rhetoric during the Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit that ended in a historic $787 million settlement.
According to The New York Times, a chain of events was triggered among Fox executives after it was revealed Carlson had texted a producer a racist comment.