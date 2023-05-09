Tucker Carlson partners with Twitter for new show

Twitter will host a new version of Tucker Carlson's show, the former Fox News host announced on Tuesday.

"Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops," Carlson said in a video uploaded to his account. "Twitter is not a partisan site, everyone is allowed here, and we think that's a good thing."

The move comes two weeks after Carlson, who had hosted Fox News' most-watched program, was let go from the network.

Carlson on Tuesday also accused the network of fraud and breach of contract, setting up a potential legal battle that would allow him to launch his own competing show or media enterprise, Axios first reported.