South Africa police clash with displaced migrants

South African police fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades to disperse hundreds of migrants seeking emergency refuge following a wave of vigilante assaults — violence that has escalated diplomatic tensions with Ghana and Nigeria.

The forceful clearance of roughly 400 displaced African and Asian migrants gathered outside a police station in Durban on Thursday has drawn sharp condemnation from Human Rights Watch, which said that the vigilantes were operating with impunity.

The spate of vigilante attacks on migrants in South Africa coincides with a highly contested local government election campaign. Independent researchers warn that political parties and self-appointed community leaders are increasingly weaponizing anti-immigrant sentiment to capture votes from a frustrated electorate.

The violence has also seen Accra and Abuja petition the African Union to force an emergency debate on the subject at next month’s AU summit. Pretoria has hit back at their request, labeling Ghana’s move as “regrettable” and saying South Africa has a right to secure its borders.