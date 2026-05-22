China bans import of some Nvidia chips

China banned the import of some Nvidia chips, underscoring Beijing’s determination to produce its own advanced semiconductors in the AI race with the US.

The decision dealt a blow to the American tech firm, whose CEO was a last-minute addition to US President Donald Trump’s Beijing visit and who had long lobbied the White House to ease export restrictions on China-bound chips.

The US AI advantage is precarious, experts told Semafor: China retains some advantages, including abundant, cheap energy and outsized manufacturing capacity. “The Chinese model, maybe it’s only 90% as good, but it is 10% as expensive,” an expert told the BBC.