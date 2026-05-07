Semafor launches Semafor Intelligence, a new AI-enabled editorial insight product built on its global convenings

Semafor Intelligence findings from Semafor World Economy 2026 tell the story of The Chokepoint Economy — the consensus among leaders that the promise of globalization has given way to concentrated power and risk, and that resilience is now the organizing principle of the new world economy. Across nine themes, the report surfaces where consensus is forming, where it is fracturing, and where the prevailing views may be dangerously wrong.

The gap between CEOs running “real-economy” companies, like retailers and industrial giants, and Wall Street financiers has grown. Main Street is sanguine, with corporate profits at record highs, unemployment still near historic lows, and the US emerging as a relative winner. Despite all the economic shocks hurtling their way, CEOs feel battle-tested enough to absorb almost anything.

But many of the Wall Street decision makers who attended Semafor World Economy are sounding alarms. Their worry is that investors are treating this economic moment — physical supply disruptions, geopolitical fracturing, tariff whiplash — like the liquidity crises of the past, which were solvable with government cash. It feels like a “Road Runner moment,” said Peter Orszag, CEO of Lazard, “where the impact of what’s happening is not yet manifest.”

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Usually, the gap between Wall Street and Main Street cuts in one direction: Financiers party while those tethered to corporate investment and consumer spending worry (that’s certainly what recent market highs are suggesting). When that happens, it’s easy to dismiss Wall Streeters as bacchanalians or, worse, leeches. But when the gap goes the other way, it’s worth paying attention to.

The US energy advantage is real — but electricity is the new oil. Leaders broadly agreed that the shale revolution has buffered American consumers from the worst of the current energy shock in ways Europe, Asia, and Africa cannot match. Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel, said the US economy is “much more sheltered from the consequences of this energy shock” than peer economies, and Kevin Hassett, director of the US National Economic Council, pointed to the current scale of US oil production as the key differentiator from the 1970s. But former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson broke from the consensus with a sharper warning: The real energy crisis facing the US isn’t oil — it’s electricity. “The demand for electricity in the United States is so high — between climate change, more complex AI models, the cloud — it’s so great that utilities can’t meet the need,” he said.

Markets are significantly underpricing the Iran war. There was striking consensus among financial and geopolitical leaders that investors are making a dangerous bet — that the conflict ends quickly and cleanly. “The market is discounting where we really are at its own peril,” said Amos Hochstein, former top energy and national security adviser to President Biden. Harvey Schwartz, CEO of the Carlyle Group, said geopolitical risk was “mispriced,” warning that complacency has set in because “we haven’t had a geopolitical event of severity in a long time.” Sadek Wahba, managing partner of I Squared Capital, added that the damage to Middle East energy infrastructure is extensive, and “will take years to rebuild” — triggering a fundamental reassessment of global supply and demand chains that markets have not yet absorbed.

The US leads in AI — but China is playing a different and potentially more dangerous game. American frontier labs hold the lead on models, chips, and lithography — but the report finds near-unanimous conviction among leaders that this advantage is fragile. Jack Clark, co-founder of Anthropic, was unequivocal: “Anyone that tells you that you can sell compute to China and it somehow doesn’t disadvantage you in the race is horribly wrong in a way that will damage this country.” Horacio Rozanski, CEO of Booz Allen Hamilton, identified the divergence in strategy as the real risk: While US labs race toward superintelligence, China is deploying AI to upgrade its vast manufacturing base — a path that may prove more durable. Phillip Buckendorf, CEO of Air Space Intelligence, warned that the US’ software advantage is real but not self-sustaining: “Just resting on our laurels is not going to be enough.”

Private credit has become a $3 trillion systemic risk. What began as a post-2008 niche instrument has grown into one of the financial system’s most consequential pressure points — and leaders warned it is showing signs of cracking. About a third of buyout loans are extended to software companies now vulnerable to AI disruption; the asset class also serves as collateral for $1.3 trillion in bank loans and a growing share of life insurers’ portfolios. John Ray, CEO of FTX, warned that “when money flows, it chases a lot of really stupid deals — and there’s a massive amount coming due.” George Walker, chairman and CEO of Neuberger Berman, put it simply: “We’ve had a one-way trade for a long time... And that’s not the way the world works.”

The reskilling imperative belongs to the C-suite — not the classroom. Business leaders say they can’t wait for academia to train AI-native talent. Tim Walsh, chairman and CEO of KPMG, described a workforce already being reorganized around new roles: “They’re AI managers. It’s a different skillset.” Omar Abbosh, CEO of Pearson, identified the fault line: “[There’s] quite a big disconnect between where higher ed institutions think they are in terms of preparing people for AI readiness, and what employers think.”

Read the full Semafor Intelligence findings on prevailing views from Semafor World Economy 2026 here.

ABOUT SEMAFOR

Semafor is the world’s fastest growing independent news media company that delivers intelligence through its reporting and live convenings. Founded in 2022 by veteran media executives Justin B. Smith and Ben Smith, Semafor provides intelligent, transparent journalism that cuts through the noise and distills complexity for leaders to navigate the new world economy. With a global sensibility, reach, and reporting hubs now spanning from Washington DC, Silicon Valley, Wall Street to sub-Saharan Africa and the Gulf, Semafor’s journalists around the world power its suite of daily first-read email briefings and signature live journalism convenings. The flagship Semafor World Economy, anchored in Washington DC, is the largest annual gathering of top global CEOs in North America; Semafor’s convening on emerging economies, The Next Three Billion, is held annually at UNGA and expanded this year to South Africa, East Africa, and UAE. In 2024, Semafor was named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for “rewriting the story” on international reporting.