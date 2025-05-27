Uncommon bonds: Tougher Russia sanctions

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a Trump ally on Capitol Hill, is leading a bipartisan charge in the Senate for secondary sanctions on countries that do business with Russia, a proposal that would be crushing for the Russian economy.

AD

Specifically, it would impose a 500% tariff on US imports from countries that purchase Russian oil, gas, and other products. Supporters say that it is aimed at China, which relies heavily on Russian energy, but it would also impact US allies in Europe as well as India.

The legislation has already attracted about 80 cosponsors — a level of support virtually unheard of in the upper chamber.

“We have given Russia plenty of opportunity to find an honorable and just end to this war. They are not interested and they’re not going to change until we up the ante,” Graham said on the Senate floor last week. He left open the possibility that the House could move to force a vote on the bill using a discharge petition. “If we have to, we will,” Graham said.

Thus far, Senate GOP leaders have deferred to the White House for a greenlight to move the bill. But Russia hawks are growing more impatient by the day.

AD

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., the top Democratic cosponsor of the legislation, said he would support the use of a discharge petition, but made clear it would be easier to move ahead with White House backing.

“I’m hoping [Trump] will bless it, even tacitly, and that we would move forward without any resistance from the White House,” Blumenthal told Semafor.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, accused Putin of “playing the president” and “trying to drag this out as long as possible.”

AD

“I think what will change the dynamic is putting more pressure on Russia, from the US,” she told Semafor.