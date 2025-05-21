Senate Russia hawks sick of waiting on sanctions

Senate Republican leaders are waiting on President Donald Trump to greenlight an aggressive bid to sanction Russia. Some of their own members aren’t interested in delay.

“I’m not waiting for anything. I think we should bring it to the floor and put the hurt on Putin,” Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., told Semafor.

“I’m not looking to anyone else for guidance on this. I’ve waited long enough,” Young added. “And it’s pretty clear to me that Putin has been jerking us around for months, and I don’t think the United States of America should tolerate that.”

Trump’s roller-coaster of engagement with Russia on ending its war on Ukraine has sapped momentum among senior GOP senators to move Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bill that would impose tough new penalties, both on Russia and countries that trade with it. Trump spoke to Putin on Monday, saying afterward that Russia wants to resume trade with the US after the war ends and that he isn’t inclined to align with Europe on new sanctions.

AD

Russia, however, may be an exception to an emerging rule of this Congress: that Republicans will do whatever they can to avoid breaking with Trump. A growing number of GOP senators feel that they may have to make a move to hurry Trump along in the talks. Some of them see their action — blessed by the White House or not — as strengthening Trump’s hand in his dealings with Vladimir Putin.

“We can hang on to it, or we can move now. It doesn’t mean he has to sign it into law right now, but absolutely we want to keep moving forward so that Vladimir Putin knows we are serious. That guy is stringing President Trump along. We don’t appreciate it,” said Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.

Republicans are leaving presidential diplomacy to Graham, who argued on the Senate floor on Wednesday for the US to take on Putin more aggressively. The South Carolina Republican also noted how hard it is to get 81 senators in both parties to agree to anything these days; that’s how many are backing his bill.

AD

That number includes Republicans who have both supported and opposed Ukraine aid bills over the past three years. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., estimated as many as 70 senators would support the bill even if Trump didn’t explicitly back it.

“This is a case where nobody likes to see somebody try to play the president,” Rounds said, referring to Putin’s handling of negotiations. “And that’s one thing that Democrats and Republicans will come together on.”