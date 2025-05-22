Trump administration blocks Harvard from enrolling international students

The Trump administration halted Harvard University’s ability to register international students, blocking the Ivy League’s student visa program.

This major escalation of the conflict between the White House and one of America’s leading academic institutions, first reported by The New York Times, came after Harvard rebuffed a Department of Homeland Security request for information about students.

Foreign students at Harvard will have to transfer colleges or risk losing their visa.

Speaking at a Semafor event, leading Stanford University researcher Fei-Fei Li, known as the “godmother of AI,” stressed the risks of cutting international student visas amid the global tech race.

“Continuing to nourish our higher education, our public sector, for this kind of innovative, blue sky, curiosity-driven research is critical,” Li said, adding that she hoped her students can “have a path for immigration.”