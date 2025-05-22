Fei-Fei Li, ‘godmother of AI,’ points to risks of cuts to US research funds, student visas

Fei-Fei Li, the leading Stanford University researcher nicknamed the “godmother of AI,” emphasized the risks of cutting research funding and international student visas to the US as it faces an increasingly competitive global tech race.

“The public sector, especially higher education, has been a pivotal, central part of America’s innovation ecosystem [and] a critical part of our economic growth,” she said at a Semafor Tech event in San Francisco on Wednesday. “Almost everything we know as classic knowledge of AI came from academic research, whether its algorithms, data-driven methods, or early research in microprocessors.”

Her comments come as the Trump administration has targeted billions of dollars in grants for universities because of their social policies and revoked thousands of visas for students as part of its crackdown on immigration.

AD

Li, who is co-director of the Stanford Institute Human-Centered AI and the co-founder of the World Labs startup, is revered in the tech sector because of her early breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, and she’s been a leading voice on policies to promote innovation.

“Continuing to nourish our higher education, our public sector, for this kind of innovative, blue sky, curiosity-driven research is critical for the health of our ecosystem [and] for training the next generation,” she said. “I hope [my students] can get work visas and have a path for immigration.”

She added that US visa quotas for individuals from certain countries “has been a challenge for many talents to stay, and I hope we can continue to address that.”