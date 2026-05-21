Democrat objections help sink women’s Smithsonian bill

A vote to designate a location for the years-long, bipartisan effort in Congress to build a women’s history Smithsonian museum failed on Thursday.

The bill lost support from Democrats who argued Republican changes to the bill will give President Donald Trump undue influence. Six Republican defections ultimately sank the vote on Thursday evening.

“Republicans ruined an overwhelmingly bipartisan bill to appeal to Trump’s already over-inflated ego,” Rep. Mark Takano, chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, said in a statement to Semafor.

Congress officially authorized the creation of the museum in 2020 with broad support from both parties. The vote on Thursday was supposed to be technical — a land-use measure to establish a building site, proposed by the Smithsonian, just off the National Mall, near the Holocaust Museum.

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But language was added to the measure in committee in March that gives Trump the power to override the Smithsonian’s preferred location, and select an alternative site within 180 days of the bill’s passage. It also requires the Commission of Fine Arts and the National Capital Planning Commission, headed by boards selected by Trump, to approve the location.

“The amended version Republicans are advancing takes away authorities that have previously been the responsibility of the Smithsonian Board of Regents, and gives them to either the president or one of his handpicked boards,” Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., said in a statement to Semafor.