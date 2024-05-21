Associated Press equipment seizure underscores Israel’s tenuous press freedoms

Israel’s Ministry of Communications ordered the return of camera equipment to The Associated Press on Tuesday, after seizing the kit earlier in the day. The news agency had reportedly used it to provide a live feed of northern Gaza to Al Jazeera, which has been banned from operating in Israel under a new media law.

“We urge the Israeli authorities to return our equipment and enable us to reinstate our live feed immediately,” the AP said after the equipment was confiscated. The AP provides photos, video, and written journalism to outlets all over the world.

The White House said the incident was “concerning” and the administration would investigate.