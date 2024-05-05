Israel bans, raids Al Jazeera as Hamas returns to Doha following ceasefire talks

Israel’s main cable provider stopped broadcasting Al Jazeera on Sunday, after the government voted to ban the Qatar-owned news outlet on national security grounds, ordering it to cease operations in the country immediately.

The network decried the decision as a “criminal act,” and “suppression of the free press.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the outlet a “Hamas mouthpiece,” and accused it of “incitement” and an anti-Israeli bias.

It follows the passage of a sweeping law earlier this year that allows the government to temporarily shut down foreign news networks on national security grounds, prompting concern from international human rights and press advocacy organizations.

Israel has ordered Al Jazeera to close its offices in Israel and police reportedly raided an office space used by the network and confiscated equipment shortly after the ban went into effect. The Al Jazeera website was still accessible in Israel on Sunday, according to the Associated Press.