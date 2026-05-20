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The US to indict former Cuban President Raúl Castro

May 20, 2026, 8:16am EDT
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Raúl Castro.

The US is expected to announce the indictment of former Cuban President Raúl Castro today, in what would be a major escalation of Washington’s campaign against the island nation.

The US on Monday sanctioned top political and military officials, following a tightening of economic measures that have ground Cuba’s economy to a halt and sparked rare anti-government protests.

US President Donald Trump has vowed to overthrow Havana’s leadership as he seeks to widen Washington’s influence in Latin America; in January, the US indicted Venezuela’s former leader as a pretext for toppling him. Trump administration officials have said a military intervention in Cuba is possible, but only if negotiations fail.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD